Did Harvard's Plagiarism Scandal Doom DEI?

Aaron Sibarium, a staff writer at the Washington Free Beacon, whose work has been widely credited for exposing the plagiarism of former Harvard President Claudine Gay, joins Reason's Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe on the latest episode of Just Asking Questions to discuss Gay's downfall, as well as its implications for the Ivy League; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and writers and thinkers of all kinds who can now have their work subjected to AI-powered plagiarism detection.

Watch the full conversation on Reason's YouTube channel or on the Just Asking Questions podcast feed on Apple, Spotify, or your preferred podcatcher.

Sources referenced in this conversation:

"Harvard President Claudine Gay Hit With Six New Charges Of Plagiarism," Washington Free Beacon

"Excerpts From Dr. Claudine Gay's Work," The New York Times

Bill Ackman on X

"Claudine Gay: What Just Happened at Harvard Is Bigger Than Me," The New York Times

Christopher F. Rufo on X