Matt Ridley: Why Did Anthony Fauci et al. Suppress the Lab Leak Theory?
A recent House committee investigation exposed political interference when it came to figuring out the origins of COVID. But why?
This is the audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.
A recent House of Representatives committee report entitled "The Proximal Origin of a Cover-Up" exposes how Anthony Fauci and other leading government officials pressured researchers and the media into dismissing the COVID lab leak theory.
Acclaimed science writer Matt Ridley, co-author with Alina Chan of Viral: The Search for Origin of Covid-19, explains how the interference played out and why it matters to the future of medicine, politics, and an open society.