Dave Rubin: Why Libertarians Should Vote for Ron DeSantis
The Rubin Report host makes the case for the Florida governor, who courageously defied lockdowns but is quick to use the state to punish corporations he doesn't like.
(Lex Villena, Reason, Gage Skidmore)
This is the audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The guest on this week's livestream was Dave Rubin, the host of The Rubin Report. A self-described classical liberal, Dave talked with Reason about why he's supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. We cover a lot of ground, including DeSantis's highly controversial and very successful handling of COVID, his disturbing willingness to use the government to punish corporations that cross him, and why Rubin has soured on Donald Trump, who he supported in 2016 and 2020.
