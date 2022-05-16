Repulsive Replacement Theory and Economic Delusions

In the latest Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie debunk the "great replacement theory" and highlight some particularly awful responses to recent economic woes.

1:31 - The Buffalo mass shooting and "great replacement theory"

28:34- Weekly Listener Question: Matt's prompt this week to evaluate why the audience listens to the Roundtable podcast pushed me to pose a question that's been on my mind for a while: *What is one general principle, or area of practical politics, that each of you feels you disagree with the most of the others on the Roundtable about?* I regularly listen to several political roundtable podcasts to help me triangulate my views on issues, and to my ear your podcast—which I do enjoy—can often be summarized as follows: "[Insert name here], is such-and-such action by the government a good idea?" "No." I don't identify as a libertarian, so there are very likely subtleties to your views that I don't pick up on as a layman. But I would be curious to hear in your own words how you feel your viewpoints are distinct.

37:19 - Bad responses to current economic hardship

49:05 - Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

"The Replacement Theory—And Terrorist Practice," by Cathy Young

"Bad Policy Creates Inflation and Opens the Door to Even Worse Ideas," by J.D. Tuccille

"The Demented – and Selective – Game of Instantly Blaming Political Opponents for Mass Shootings," by Glenn Greenwald

"Buffalo Shooting Will Prompt Measures 'To Combat Domestic Terrorism,' Says Pelosi," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve