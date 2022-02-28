Zelensky Goes Viral, Russia Goes Nuclear

Reason editors Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Peter Suderman discuss the world's reaction to the ongoing Russian invasion as well as what they'd like to hear in President Joe Biden's SOTU speech.

Discussed in this show:

3:23: The world reacts to Russia's invasion.

44:15: Weekly listener question: I've been an avid Reason fan for over a decade, and as a result, I now implicitly trust Reason. While I know that Reason speaks to issues from a certain point of view, I feel like I "know" the four of you and the magazine generally well enough to trust that there is no nefarious or otherwise deceptive intent behind what you provide. Which individual journalists or outlets do you all implicitly trust in this way? Obligatory mention of Peter and cocktails. Thanks.

59:41: President Biden's State of the Union

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

Tired of feeling like someone's always watching you on the internet? Maybe advertisers know a bit too much about you, or you're concerned about the privacy of your identity? Using incognito mode won't solve the problem either. IPVanish VPN is here to protect your right to privacy and help you stay anonymous online. IPVanish helps you safely browse the internet without exposing your private details to third parties, such as hackers, your ISP, or advertisers. You can use IPVanish on your computers, tablets, phones… even devices like your Firestick when you're streaming media. When you use IPVanish, all of your data is encrypted. This means that your private details, passwords, communications, browsing history, and more will be completely shielded from falling into the wrong hands. Even your physical location will be hidden. IPVanish makes you virtually invisible online. It's that simple. So go to IPVANISH.com/roundtable and use promotional code ROUNDTABLE to claim your 70% savings.

We all want to make sure our family is protected in a medical emergency. What many of us don't realize is that health insurance won't always cover the full amount of an emergency medical flight. Even with comprehensive coverage, you could get hit with high deductibles and co-pays. That's why an AirMedCare Network membership is so important. As a member, if an emergency arises, you won't see a bill for air medical transport when flown by an AMCN provider. Best of all, a membership covers your entire household for as little as $85 a year. Now, as a listener of our show, you'll get up to a $50 Visa or Amazon Gift Card with a new membership. Simply visit AirMedCareNetwork.com/reason and use offer code REASON.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Adam Czarnecki

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve