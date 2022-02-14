The Canadian Truck Protests Aren't Just About Vaccines. They're About Being Heard.

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie talk about the ongoing protests in Ottawa, the Super Bowl, the next framework for political engagement, and more on this Monday's Reason's Roundtable.

Discussed in this show:

2:15: The reopening of the Ambassador Bridge amidst the ongoing trucker protests.

32:23: Weekly listener question: My vaccination status notwithstanding, I am mandate-hesitant and am reluctant to trust Drs. Fauci and Wallensky most of the time. I would like

to hear the panel's thoughts on the Johns Hopkins meta-analysis report that was released last week, indicating lockdowns had provided a .2% effect on mortality and suggesting they should be avoided to combat this virus. My frustration is that this report was virtually buried by most left-leaning media, and probably oversimplified by the right. Does the panel think this study should have got more play or did it have flaws in their

analysis?

40:32: The current state of political engagement and its future.

This week's links:

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Adam Czarnecki

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve