Why Aren't Journalists Howling About the Assange Prosecution?

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dive into inflation, civil asset forfeiture, and the extradition of Julian Assange.

Discussed in the show:

1:36: Julian Assange and freedom of the press.

17:15: Inflation and the Biden administration.

32:39: Weekly Listener Question: I live in L.A. county, where the new D.A. has taken a lot of heat for decisions he has made related to charging and sentencing, or rather the lack thereof, of relatively minor crimes. I fully support bail reform and other causes George Gascón has implemented. Is he someone who has the right ideas but is in power at the wrong time? Or is it just human nature to take as much advantage of a system as we think we can get away with? Put another way, is the pandemic just making everyone crazy, or are certain criminal justice reforms destined to increase crime regardless of outside circumstances?

45:50: Civil asset forfeiture!

49:20: Media recommendations for the week. (And click here for all the Roundtable's media recommendations, ever.)

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve