The Spending Bill Got Smaller, but It's Still Full of Bad Ideas

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie cover even more disappointing details of the reconciliation bill.

Discussed in the show:

4:21: The bad policies in the "Build Back Better" bill.

19:07: The Virginia gubernatorial race: What's the significance of it being so close, so suddenly, and apparently a lot over education kerfuffles?

39:05: Weekly Listener Question: Is it consistent with libertarian principles to support public- or private-sector vaccine mandates that don't provide a reasonable accommodation for those that have legitimate concerns?

52:34: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Regan Taylor

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve