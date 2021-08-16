What Happens When an Endless War Ends?

With our regular host on vacation, Peter Suderman takes the lead on this Monday's Reason Roundtable, joined by Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Eric Boehm. The Reasoners reflect on the latest in Afghanistan, discuss deficits and infrastructure, and answer your questions about vaccine mandates.

Discussed in the show:

2:06: A debrief on the situation in Afghanistan

24:08: Last week was Infrastructure Week! Now what?

38:48: Weekly Listener Question: "Like many libertarians, probably including yourselves, I'm a vaccinated person who is opposed to the idea of government mandates to get vaccines and other medical interventions, where 'mandate' implies 'get it willingly, or armed agents of the state will come strap you to a table to administer it.' That idea doesn't seem to be gaining real traction in the states yet, but a rash of recent government decrees has me wondering how much choice people are really being given. First, we have governments acting in their capacity as employers to tell public employees 'get jabbed or get fired.' Second, we have the beginnings in NYC and L.A. of barring unvaccinated people from much of public life and business by government decree. Am I crazy to think these are just backdoor vaccine mandates, and if they are, how can libertarians push back on the notion that the mere lack of armed enforcement makes them OK?"

55:16: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

