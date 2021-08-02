Do We Need the CDC?

With two Reason Roundtable regulars on vacation, Reason's Liz Wolfe and Stephanie Slade join Katherine Mangu-Ward and Peter Suderman to discuss the latest disastrous moves in COVID-19 regulations and infrastructure talks.

Discussed in the show:

2:22: COVID-19 messaging from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government leaders is all over the place. Do we need any of it?

34:22: Is bipartisanship hindering infrastructure?

47:03: Weekly Listener Question: Is it unfair to claim anarchists are just cynics trying to be cool?

52:09: Weekly media recommendations.

This week's links:

