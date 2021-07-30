Free State Project

Is the Free State Project a Better Idea than the Libertarian Party?

The Free State Project's Jeremy Kauffmann debates the L.P.'s Angela McArdle in a Soho Forum debate.

|

PorcFest_Angela_McArdle_6_25_2021_LowRes_v3
(Brett Raney)

Is the Free State Project a Better Idea than the Libertarian Party?

Founded in 1971, the Libertarian Party was created to elect libertarians to public office, including the presidency of the United States. 

Founded in 2001, the Free State Project is an effort to turn New Hampshire—the "Live Free or Die" state—into a libertarian paradise of minimal government, with the ultimate aim of electing a libertarian to the governorship.

Which is the more realistic path to creating a freer society? That was the question debated by Jeremy Kauffman, a member of the board of the Free State Project, and Angela McArdle, candidate for chair of the National Libertarian Party and current chair of the L.P. of Los Angeles County.

Kauffman defended the resolution, "The Free State Project is a more realistic path to liberty than the Libertarian Party," and McArdle took the negative.

The debate was moderated by Soho Forum director Gene Epstein and held in front of a live audience at the Free State Project's annual Porcupine Freedom Festival (Porcfest). It was an Oxford-style debate, so the audience voted on the proposition before and after the proceedings, with the winner being the person who moved more people to his or her side.

Narrated by Nick Gillespie.

Photo: Brett Raney

NEXT: Dave Smith: Libertarians vs. Big Tech, Big Government, and...Other Libertarians

In 2018, Gene Epstein retired from a 26-year stint as Economics and Books Editor at Barron's, where he wrote the weekly column, "Economic Beat." He's director of the Soho Forum, which he co-founded in 2016, a monthly debate series that receives fiscal sponsorship from the Reason Foundation.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ken Shultz

    I recently read an article about Jason Osborne, the current Republican majority leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He appears to have come to New Hampshire as part of the Free State Project. Having a libertarian as the Speaker of a state legislature should be a goal. If he couldn’t be the Speaker if he were a registered Libertarian, then not being a Libertarian is a good thing.

    “Last year, he gave $50,000 to Make Liberty Win, a PAC dedicated to electing libertarian-leaning lawmakers nationwide. That figure is an eye-popping sum by New Hampshire House standards.

    In New Hampshire alone, the group backed 76 candidates in state representative races. Fifty-three of them are now part of the majority Osborne leads. Greg Moore, who runs the state chapter of the conservative group Americans For Prosperity, says these lawmakers are more ideological, with less experience in traditional public service, and they are changing the state Republican Party’s center of gravity.”

    —-New Hampshire NPR

    https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2021-06-14/out-of-public-eye-jason-osborne-helps-lead-historic-push-by-gop-in-n-h-house#stream/0

    When’s the last time a registered Libertarian became Speaker in a state legislature?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Because all that matters is power.

      Keep sniffing the Team Red throne, Ken, maybe they’ll promote you to piss bucket boy during the next Republican administration.

      1. Outlaw Josey Wales

        Power is one component, Jeffrey. Influence is another. So is ‘diversity’, but in the way that we have a diverse set of ideas, not a bunch of people that look different but all advocate for a one size fits all solution ideology. This leads to discussion and more importantly, compromise. Maybe even, heaven forbid, the idea of a reduced government in all of the lives of the NH residences.
        All that matters is all of the factors that matter in governance, not only the power part.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Did the “libertarian” chemjeff try to claim that being libertarian is all about supporting a political party again?

          Color me unsurprised. He once tried to tell us that we weren’t really libertarians if we opposed being ripped off by Social Security.

          It isn’t just that he has no idea what he’s talking about. It’s also that he doesn’t care that he has no idea what he’s talking about. He doesn’t care whether he’s right or wrong. He doesn’t care about facts or logic. He doesn’t care whether he’s rational or irrational. He doesn’t care about learning anything or informing anybody. He’s just here to troll.

          1. Quo Usque Tandem

            IOW, as you say, a troll. When a commenter seems to only want to take [time, focus, discussion, threads] and give nothing in return [like actual diversity of opinion, with at least an acceptable level of civility–not making unprovoked statements like “maybe they’ll promote you to piss bucket boy” ] I think the mute button is a wonderful gift.

            Come to think of it…

            1. chemjeff radical individualist

              HAHAHA. Half the commenters here use explicit insults, offer nothing but right-wing agitprop, some even threaten to murder their opponents daily, but I use a gauche insult and now it’s time for the fainting couch? This is too rich.

              By all means, hang out with the “civility” crowd like Jesse and Nardz instead.

          2. chemjeff radical individualist

            Did the “libertarian” chemjeff try to claim that being libertarian is all about supporting a political party again?

            No, Ken. THAT’S YOU. That has been your schtick for the past 2 years or so when you continue to insist that libertarians MUST support Team Red.

            He once tried to tell us that we weren’t really libertarians if we opposed being ripped off by Social Security.

            What are you even talking about? You’re going to have to provide more context for this supposed quotation of yours because that sounds like a gross distortion if not an outright lie.

      2. buckleup

        You get elected through persuasion, fatty. LP doesn’t have it and never will. Ron and Rand Paul are the closest anyone’s gotten and of course they ran as GOP in order to win.

        Your team Blue is a bunch of cock swilling ass jockeys who engage in the biggest Tony circle jerk of all time and pass it off as some kind of morality. Your self righteous buddies on the left are insane.

        1. Ken Shultz

          It should be noted, too, that the purpose of libertarianism isn’t to seize the reigns of power and inflict libertarian policies on the unwilling using the coercive power of government. Anyone who thinks that the point of the Libertarian Party is horribly confused.

          I believe it was Doherty who once wrote something to the effect that the real purpose of libertarianism is always to create more libertarians. To the extent that the Libertarian Party helps us do that by getting the message out, they’re doing great work.

          That’s also the way things like Christianity and socialism spread from place to place and become dominant in the culture. That’s how we rid ourselves of segregation and legalized cannabis. Once we get a critical mass of Americans demanding libertarian policies, the politicians we already have will be falling all over themselves to do what we want.

          That’s a long term goal. Right now we have a one party government that is doing things like expanding entitlement spending and assaulting our free speech rights. The White House press secretary announces that they’re flagging people for deplatforming for Facebook and accuses Facebook of killing people for not censoring our speech more proactively! The libertarian push to win hearts and minds can move forward while we target the Democrats for a big fall come 2022, that’s for sure.

          1. sarcasmic

            the purpose of libertarianism isn’t to seize the reigns of power and inflict libertarian policies on the unwilling using the coercive power of government.

            Inflict? I suppose government employees and people feeding at the trough might feel that way, but other than that how do you inflict less government? That’s Tony logic. That freedom requires forcing those who use force to stop using force, which is an act of force, so freedom is tyranny. Don’t be Tony.

            1. JesseAz

              What an ignorant analysis.

              The government is already intruding on your freedoms dummy. Yes the libertarians to be effective do indeed have to use force to undo the intrusions that already do exist. Youre ignorant to this fact. They have to actively get power to unwind current intrusions that’s exist in the executive behemoth that act independently of political office. But you dont give a shit about actual freedoms. You just want to bitch about Republicans instead.

          2. JesseAz

            The problem is the libertarians actually DO need to take the reigns of power to undo the choices made prior in expanding government.

            It isnt enough to get into office and do nothing. They actively have to undo what has already been done. This is why Amash was so terrible.

            Simply doing nothing allows the left to continue the one way ratchet towards socialism and authoritarianism.

      3. DesigNate

        What’s the point of the Libertarian Party, or voting for Jorgensen for that matter, if not to gain political power?

        Understanding that it will be easier to make inroads through one of the major parties vs convincing enough independents to break the stranglehold that the two party system (an almost statistical certainty in our current election setup) has is just acknowledging reality.

        Your problem is that Ken thinks the Republicans are the logical choice. Because you hold the fantasy that the Democrats aren’t openly hostile to capitalism or liberty.

        1. sarcasmic

          What’s the point of the Libertarian Party, or voting for Jorgensen for that matter, if not to gain political power?

          To have a clean conscience after leaving the ballot box, instead of feeling dirty and gross for voting for some smarmy Republican or Democrat.

          1. JesseAz

            A clean conscious that does nothing is better than a clean one that takes actual steps towards increasing freedom and rolling back government intrusions…

            You have no principles.

          2. Or perhaps voting for someone (from any major party) who balances towards liberty because the True Libertarian is blue and wears a boot on his head.

            1. sarcasmic

              I once voted for one of the majors instead of someone with a boot on their head, and I honestly felt dirty after.

        2. Rossami

          re: “What’s the point of the Libertarian Party … if not to gain political power?”

          To deny political power to the people and parties who are more likely to abuse it.

          1. JesseAz

            They have already abused it. It is time to unwind that abuse. Not just stop further abuses.

      4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

        Ohhhh let me play too!
        Ken’s last name is sholtz, and Sgt sholtz was a Nazi pow guard depicted in hogan’s heros, there for Ken is a far right Nazi!

        I have already out reved the Rev, I can easily out Jeff the jeff

      5. JesseAz

        Hope white Mike rushes to your defense here. Lol.

        What a stupid analysis of the statement.

      6. chemjeff paid polemicist

        A reminder that chemjeff and Mike Laursen’s attacks on Ken are concerted.

        He’s a respected poster but also one of the biggest threats to the Democratic Party narrative that they’ve been tasked with advancing here. Don’t let chemjeff and Mike troll him off the board. Call them out whenever you see them begin to harrass him.

    2. Ken Shultz

      P.S. In regards to his FSP bona fides from the same article:

      “His involvement in New Hampshire politics dates back to the Free State Project, a movement that aimed to recruit 20,000 libertarians to move to New Hampshire to expand freedom and shrink government.

      If you browse YouTube, you can find plenty of clips of footage of Osborne from before he joined the legislature, from conversations with libertarian videographer Dave Ridley about why he was providing free beer to attendees of Porcfest, the Free State Project’s annual summer camp out from 2008, or as a recurrent guest on an education-themed podcast called the SchoolSucksProject.

      —-NPR

      https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2021-06-14/out-of-public-eye-jason-osborne-helps-lead-historic-push-by-gop-in-n-h-house#stream/0

      The Libertarian Party is like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They put that on so that when people are together with their families thinking about what to get each other for Christmas, hopefully they’ll think about shopping at Macy’s. The Libertarian Party shows up like that around election time. When people are thinking about politics, the Libertarian Party can be a great marketing tool for the movement.

      When their presence on the ballot becomes the means by which the most authoritarian and socialist batch of Democrats in recent memory can shit on us from a great height–with all the support of a one-party state, no less–the Libertarian Party becomes a liability. The Libertarian Party is not the means to power. It’s the means to persuasion. Never confuse the two. One of them is the means by which we change people’s hearts and minds. The other is subject to the constraints of single member districts.

      And it’s not like voting Republican can get us the actual influence and power we seek. They have an FSP guy as the majority leader in their House of Representatives–because they worked within the constraints imposed by single member districts. Splitting the opposition to the progressives with a third party, on the other hand, simply keeps the progressives in power. There have been times in the past when it didn’t matter which party was in charge, but when we’re under the boot of a one-party government is not one of those times.

      1. Ken Shultz

        Butchered it again.

        “One of them is the means by which we change people’s hearts and minds. The other is [winning] subject to the constraints of single member districts.

        And it’s not like voting Republican [can’t] get us the actual influence and power we seek.”

        —-Ken Shultz

        Fixed!

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    They aren’t in opposition. You can choose both, work for both. How can you have a debate over whether to eat an apple or buy an orange car?

    1. Rossami

      With unlimited resources, you could certainly choose both. In a world of limited resources (whether the limit is money or time), you can sometimes reasonably choose to prioritize one over the other. So, yes, you can have a debate over whether to eat an apple or drive an orange car.

      Now, you could argue in your hypothetical that the car decision is so much bigger that the apple is just rounding error so of course you could do both. Maybe that’s true and maybe it isn’t. But it’s a lot less likely to be true when the two proposals are roughly equal in consumption of resources – which is the case in the actual debate above.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        No, I’m arguing that one can join the LP and one can move to the Free State, and those are not in opposition. The effort required to move there consists in finding a job there, but once moved, elections there are no more effort than elections elsewhere. Joining the LP might involve writing some checks, it might involve some volunteering, but very few people are full time politicians.

        This is not like choosing to fund the LP vs the IJ vs the PLF vs ….

  3. Chumby

    A hurdle is that NH is adjacent to Mass. And folks that work in Mass don’t want to pay Mass taxes, so they moved to NH. But they are still Massholes with Masshole political leanings.

    1. sarcasmic

      If you work in Mass you pay Mass state income tax, regardless of where you live.

  4. buckleup

    I could see it happen in NH. Maybe even WY. But getting statewide office seems to be a stretch even. At some point the two major parties outraise you and their candidates have better name recognition and persuasion techniques.

    Forget national office. You will have to utilize the capabilities of the two parties. And the donkeys are crazy with mad cow.

  5. The Encogitationer

    Founded in 1971, the Libertarian Party was created to elect libertarians to public office, including the presidency of the United States.

    Founded in 2001, the Free State Project is an effort to turn New Hampshire—the “Live Free or Die” state—into a libertarian paradise of minimal government, with the ultimate aim of electing a libertarian to the governorship.

    Which is the more realistic path to creating a freer society?

    Well, we’re still, in many ways, no freer today than when each of them started, so until they both tighten up and do better, I’ll say neither.

  6. Dillinger

    what Libertarian Party? and McCardle does redhead a billion times better than Psaki

    1. The Encogitationer

      Who cares if they have “souls?” Would.

    2. sarcasmic

      Definitely wood, I mean would.

  7. TJJ2000

    I’ve said before and I’ll say it again….

    Libertarians carry almost the exact same platform as Republicans do. To pretend Libertarians won’t have RINO’S just as the Republican party does is wishful thinking.

    Don’t “conquer” and divide the ‘right’ side – Coin the term Libertarian-Republican for those who aren’t RINO’S.

  8. The Encogitationer

    A couple of things The Free State Project could do is first, get the stink of Nazi White Supremacist Chris Cantwell, the SJW/Mises Caucus Edgelorder infighting, the Grafton, NH Bear Invasion, and the futile shenanigans of the “Robin Hooders” completely off of the Libertarian Movement. Shun and disavow it all completely!

    Second, The Free State Project should franchise the best ideas for increasing freedom and limiting government to other States besides New Hampshire. The Nestle slogan said: “Make Your House A Toll House.” The Free Staters slogan of outreach could be “Make Your State A Free State.”

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      You seem to think the LP is run and controlled by some king, instead of being the sum of its members.

  9. Longtobefree

    Maybe try again in a warmer state?

  10. My backyard on a Wednesday night is a better idea than the Libertarian Party.

Please to post comments