How the Critical Race Theory Debate Misses the Mark
Plus, what's going down in the Libertarian Party?
Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie tackle a suddenly-pervasive topic: critical race theory. Plus, tune in for the fine details of a debate brewing within the Libertarian Party (L.P.). All that and more on this Monday's Reason Roundtable.
Discussed in the show:
1:54: Some condolences are in order.
7:46: Breakdown and assessment of why critical race theory dominates headlines.
35:31: Weekly Listener Question: What are your thoughts on the ongoing civil war within the L.P. between pragmatists and the Mises Caucus, following the crackup at the New Hampshire L.P. and the resulting fallout? Do you think a Mises Caucus–led L.P. would bring new voters into the party or just alienate everyone who isn't an edgelord?
50:21: Media recommendations for the week.
This week's links:
- "Getting the State Out of Marriage," by Steven Horwitz and Sarah Skwire
- "The Critical Race Theory Debate Wouldn't Matter if We Had More School Choice," by J.D. Tuccille
- "Battle Over Critical Race Theory," by Christopher F. Rufo
- "13 important points in the campus & K-12 'critical race theory' debate," by Greg Lukianoff, Adam Goldstein, Bonnie Snyder, and Ryne Weiss
- "Wesley Yang: Woke Protests Against 'White Supremacism' May Be the New Normal" (podcast)
- "Inside the Battle Over the Soul of the Libertarian Party," by Brian Doherty
Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.
Today's sponsors:
- If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.
Audio production by Ian Keyser
Assistant production by Regan Taylor
Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve
What are we consuming this week?
Matt Welch
Katherine Mangu-Ward
Peter Suderman
Nick Gillespie