How the Critical Race Theory Debate Misses the Mark

Plus, what's going down in the Libertarian Party?

How the Critical Race Theory Debate Misses the Mark

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie tackle a suddenly-pervasive topic: critical race theory. Plus, tune in for the fine details of a debate brewing within the Libertarian Party (L.P.). All that and more on this Monday's Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

1:54: Some condolences are in order.

7:46: Breakdown and assessment of why critical race theory dominates headlines.

35:31: Weekly Listener Question: What are your thoughts on the ongoing civil war within the L.P. between pragmatists and the Mises Caucus, following the crackup at the New Hampshire L.P. and the resulting fallout? Do you think a Mises Caucus–led L.P. would bring new voters into the party or just alienate everyone who isn't an edgelord?

50:21: Media recommendations for the week.

This week's links:

Audio production by Ian Keyser
Assistant production by Regan Taylor
Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

  1. 7:46: Breakdown and assessment of why critical race theory dominates headlines.

    People got wise to what was being smuggled into our institutions. It’s a wholly racist set of ideas that gives birth to all sorts of awfulness. People caught on.

    There is a reasonable argument to suggest that we don’t need “bans” on this line of education and HR training. For instance, I don’t know of any exclusive “ban” (in the US) barring instruction for Nazism or Eugenics. The reason is because as a culture, we know what to do with these things.

    But when a training comes up that says “All White People contribute to [fill in social ill here]”, no one seems to know what to do with that. And not only do people not know how to oppose it, but a disturbing portion of the population is supportive of the idea.

    Imagine going to an HR training for your company where they literally said “Black people contribute to [major social ill] whether they’re aware of it or not”.

    No one would engage in throat clearing and but-fors and dithering defenses of the training, everyone would fucking know it was racist.

    1. When the Washington Post (when retracting a huge portion of its story on CRT training) tries to weasel a “clarification”, suggesting “The training didn’t say all white people were racist, it only said all white people contribute to racism” is supposed to make us sit down, relieved that there’s nothing to see here.

      For instance, I never said “all black people are criminals” I merely said “all black people contribute to crime and violence by culturally supporting violent and misogynistic music”.

      1. buckleup

        That’s the reality of it, if you take away white as a pejorative and replace it with (black,hispanic,asian, etc) the whole CRT thing comes crashing down.

  2. > How the Critical Race Theory Debate Misses the Mark

    Arguing over this kind of philosophical nitpicking, is a perfect example of how both sides want to keep you distracted from the real issues of the day.

    I mean jeepers, like like the political youngsters feel left out that they didn’t get to debate creationism in schools, and so had to go invent something they could feel smug about being on the right side of.

    I mean, the idea that ANY kind of critical theory would be taught in government elementary schools stretches the brain, but this tiny corner of the critical theory map is even more obscure. The only reason people have even heard of it is because so many conservatarians are shitting their pants over it.

    It’s a shibboleth for the kulturwarriors.

    1. JesseAz

      The fact that you think a conscious switch from objectivity to subjectivity as the primary function of both teach and government is not nitpicking no matter how much you wish to ignore it. Likewise CRT is being pushed everywhere from schools to corporations to force this adoption of subjective lies in order to foment discontent and conflict.

      You’re okay with it because you lean so far left that it is agreeable to you.

      The only reason people have even heard of it is because so many conservatarians are shitting their pants over it.

      And you claim this because you yourself are completely ignorant. The theory has been around since the 60s. In places like Arizona it has been fought in schools under the guise of Mexican-American studies for decades at this point. Just because you are ignorant doesn’t mean something didn’t exist prior.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      CRT is simply one more illustration of why government is evil. If government did not have schools, CRT never would have gotten past a few woke schools which would have gone bankrupt, of course replaced by new work schools, but that’s fine.

      Government simply sucks.

      1. JesseAz

        That isn’t true. It got into corporate HR boards over the last decade. You may argue HR boards are only needed due to government regulation, but that is a different discussion.

        1. Yes, but it got there by way of the Universities.

    3. Marshal

      The only reason people have even heard of it is because so many conservatarians are shitting their pants over it.

      I’m always amused when left wingers pretend the problem with racist education programs is the fact that people notice it. They earn bonus laughter when they subsequently claim to oppose the racism they’ve just excused.

  3. The more you gas light about CRT, the less convincing it is.

  4. JesseAz

    Another thread where Jeff will claim to not be a marxist defending critical race theory, which is not critical theory, which is not marxism…. while when getting caught in a contradiction claim he never supported CRT.

    Oh, and he will claim Teachers are paid professionals who should have absolute authority in what they teach.

  5. Rich

    I’m waiting for Critical Religion Theory.

    1. I really can’t recommend Helen Pluckrose’s Cynical Theories enough. It may be a little dry for many people– it’s not the ‘fun, zippy’ culture warrior stuff most would prefer to read, but it is a serious, academic deep dive into all of the “critical theories” which includes anti-colonial theories, race theory, queer theory, gender theory.

      But if you want to know where this stuff started, and how it’s slipped into our every day public conversation, this is a good book to start with.

  6. JesseAz

    35:31: Weekly Listener Question: What are your thoughts on the ongoing civil war within the L.P. between pragmatists and the Mises Caucus, following the crackup at the New Hampshire L.P. and the resulting fallout? Do you think a Mises Caucus–led L.P. would bring new voters into the party or just alienate everyone who isn’t an edgelord?

    LOL. God damn, such a joke of a rag. Amash on staff now?

    Yes, let’s keep with the ineffectual demurring to the left in the hopes they won’t sweep you up in their march through the institutions. What has the LP party actually accomplished by being so ineffectual? Nothing. Being nice to those that want to destroy liberty is not a pathway to success. Ahhh, but you don’t always demure! Sometimes you attack the right for not being perfect even when they do things like reduce regulations, reduce taxes, and start no new wars. Oddly enough the attacks against the right are more important than stopping the left from reducing liberty in a general way.

    1. Does anyone else get the impression that Justin Amash is the Zoe Quinn of politics?

  7. buckleup

    Look just send the left libertarians to the democrats (who they vote for anyway like in 2020) and the right libertarians over to the GOP and end the charade. You’re not getting elected, and you’re not beating Johnson’s 5% ever, so stop wasting time.

  8. I’m just enjoying the left’s darting around and panicking now that everyone noticed how racist they are.

    Dance, fuckers, dance.

