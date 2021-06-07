Why the FBI is Afraid of Bitcoin

Nick Gillespie went to the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami this weekend, which gives Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Peter Suderman a chance to ask about whether Bitcoin really poses a "threat." They also discuss homelessness and residual coronavirus-restriction absurdities, all on this Monday's Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

0:22: What coronavirus restrictions are extraneous or absurd at this point?

8:22: Nick describes the Bitcoin conference.

14:28: Peter discusses the G7 corporate tax agreement.

26:08: Elon Musk's weird relationship with Bitcoin.

34:47: Ransomware is not the new 9/11.

48:39: Weekly Listener Question: How does a Good Libertarian deal with the homelessness issue? People end up homeless for all sorts of reasons, and all present strong arguments for government intervention of one type or another. But oh, the costs! What say you?

56:16: Media recommendations.

This weeks links:

