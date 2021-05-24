Has Our Criminal Justice System Gotten Better Since George Floyd's Death?

A year since George Floyd's death launched the nation into a summer of protests and calls for police reform, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie reflect on changes to the criminal justice system since then, on The Reason Roundtable.

Discussed in the show:

0:26: Are we better off in criminal justice since George Floyd's killing?

27:42: The big conservative backlash against "critical race theory."

33:00: Weekly Listener Question: Let's say Justin Amash gets elected president in 2024. Who goes in his cabinet? What libertarians are out there with the policy expertise and political experience to hold high appointments like that?

45:52: Media recommendations for the week.

This weeks links:

