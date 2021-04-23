Socialism

Socialism or Capitalism? A Soho Forum Debate

Jacobin's Ben Burgis and Soho Forum's Gene Epstein debate which system better promotes freedom, equality, and prosperity.

(BP Miller on Unsplash)

Socialism or Capitalism? A Soho Forum Debate

"Socialism is preferable to capitalism as an economic system that promotes freedom, equality, and prosperity."

That was the proposition at an in-person Soho Forum debate held on Sunday, April 18, in The Villages, Florida. 

Ben Burgis, a philosophy instructor at Georgia State University's Perimeter College and a contributor to Jacobin magazine, spoke in support of socialism. His long-term political goals include giving workers control of the means of production through labor cooperatives, redistributing wealth and power through direct democracy in the workplace, and prohibiting wage-and-salary labor.

Gene Epstein, director of the Soho Forum, former economics editor of Barron's, and a former senior economist for the New York Stock Exchange, argued against Burgis. He contended that free markets already allow for worker co-ops and that if they were popular and effective, they would be more widely adopted than they are currently. He also objected that Burgis' proposed ban on wage-labor is a direct assault on individual rights and reveals the coercion behind socialist economic policy.

The Soho Forum, which is sponsored by Reason, conducts Oxford-style debates, meaning the audience votes yes, no, or undecided before and after the event. The winner is the debater who convinces the most people to switch sides. At the start of the event, 8.6 percent of the crowd agreed that "socialism is preferable to capitalism," 76 percent disagreed, and 15 percent were undecided. Sam Peterson of Libertas served as moderator.

Audio Production by John Osterhoudt, narrated by Nick Gillespie

In 2018, Gene Epstein retired from a 26-year stint as Economics and Books Editor at Barron's, where he wrote the weekly column, "Economic Beat." He's director of the Soho Forum, which he co-founded in 2016, a monthly debate series that receives fiscal sponsorship from the Reason Foundation.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.23.2021 at 2:05 pm

    In the UK, self-administered home COVID tests showing 90% false positive rate.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.23.2021 at 2:07 pm

      Just so everyone is clear on the science here, the meaning is not that if you take self-administered home COVID test, that there’s a 90% chance you’ll get a positive test (that’s wrong), it’s that IF your test is positive, there’s a 90% chance it will be false.

  2. JesseAz
    April.23.2021 at 2:10 pm

    Wow. Why even have this debate. Hundreds of years of trials have already stated which system is better.

    No system that relies on equal outcomes is efficient or preferred.

    1. perlhaqr
      April.23.2021 at 2:16 pm

      But nothing says freedom like prohibition.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    April.23.2021 at 2:30 pm

    They already did this debate, jabian got smashed. It’s almost like socialists are retarded intellectual mental midgets.

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.23.2021 at 2:30 pm

    How about a discussion of which system has killed more of it’s own citizens? Let’s start with how many the actual Jacobins for which the magazine is named killed before the revolution tired of their Reign of Terror.

    “lf the attribute of popular government in peace is virtue, the attribute of popular government in revolution is at one and the same time virtue and terror, virtue without which terror is fatal, terror without which virtue is impotent. The terror is nothing but justice, prompt, severe, inflexible; it is thus an emanation of virtue.” – Maximilien Robespierre

    Robespierre’s ‘Committee of Public Safety’ oversaw 300,000 arrests and 17,000 executions in 11 months.

  5. Leo Kovalensky II
    April.23.2021 at 2:34 pm

    “Socialism is preferable to capitalism as an economic system that promotes freedom, equality, and prosperity.”

    How is it even debatable which system is more free? Economic freedom and socialism are antithetical.

  6. Tony
    April.23.2021 at 2:44 pm

    These -isms are about 50 years out of date.

    We’re gonna have a market economy with a large public sector, just like every decent society in earth. Isms just divide people. That’s the point, on both sides. The left, of course, is most interested in always being just popular enough to never have political power, which is why it embraces stupid dead terminology that turns people off. The right is for capitalism like it’s for freedom of speech: only for Nazis.

  7. Big Chief
    April.23.2021 at 2:45 pm

    I enjoy hearing thoughtful speakers with other viewpoints, but I can’t include anyone associated with Jacobin Magazine in that category. I’ve not listened to this forum yet, but I’ve listened to several debates/discussions with people associated with Jacobin Magazine and they are always so disconnected from reality it’s pointless. Did the “adult diaper” nonsense come up in this one again?
    Please, no more Jacobin Magazine speakers in the future.

