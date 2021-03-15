Let's Talk About Our Relationship with the State

The Reason Roundtable mixes up the regular crew as Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Reason Reporter Eric Boehm, filling in for Peter Suderman.

Discussed in the show:

0:29: A debrief of Biden's coronavirus anniversary speech on March 12

4:01: Eric Boehm's expertise on the COVID bill's shortcomings

23:10: Katherine woo-hoos about vaccines

30:24: Cuomo has not resigned yet. Maybe that's a good thing?

41:33: Weekly Listener Question: I love the aesthetic of the magazine, especially in the early days. I don't know much about art and design, but I'd like to take that sort of vibe into my home decor. Is there a name of it? Are there a few artists you could tell me the name of that might give me some inspiration?

46:19: Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

Today's sponsor:

