Calling Out the COVID-19 Relief Bill

After critiquing the COVID-19 relief bill and denouncing the latest Biden policies, the Roundtabler's find some repreive in imagining legalized opoids for all.

, , , and |

Calling Out the COVID-19 Relief Bill

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie come together to discuss Biden administration's newest policies on this week's Reason Roundtable. After lamenting the latest examples of bad government behavior, the group contemplates what a opioid-legal world would look like.

Discussed in the show:

00:00: Bad Super Bowl jokes

02:22: Suderman on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

22:43: Mangu-Ward on the possibility of student loan forgiveness

28:25: Gillespie on the possibility of high-speed rail

35:00: Why the latest irrational government spending left Mangu-Ward "dead inside"

40:50: Weekly Listener Question: Can societies handle legal opioids, or is it a bridge too far?

46:09: Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

Send your questions either by email to roundtable@reason.com or by voicemail to 213-973-3017. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

What are we consuming this week?

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

