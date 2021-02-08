Calling Out the COVID-19 Relief Bill
After critiquing the COVID-19 relief bill and denouncing the latest Biden policies, the Roundtabler's find some repreive in imagining legalized opoids for all.
Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie come together to discuss Biden administration's newest policies on this week's Reason Roundtable. After lamenting the latest examples of bad government behavior, the group contemplates what a opioid-legal world would look like.
Discussed in the show:
00:00: Bad Super Bowl jokes
02:22: Suderman on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
22:43: Mangu-Ward on the possibility of student loan forgiveness
28:25: Gillespie on the possibility of high-speed rail
35:00: Why the latest irrational government spending left Mangu-Ward "dead inside"
40:50: Weekly Listener Question: Can societies handle legal opioids, or is it a bridge too far?
46:09: Media recommendations for the week
This week's links:
- "On High-Speed Rail, Look at the Costs and Results Before You Leap," by Robert Poole
- "The Immortality of Student Loan Forgiveness and Free College," by Nick Gillespie
- "Carl Hart: Drug Use for Grown-Ups," by Nick Gillespie (podcast)
- "Sally Satel: The Secret History of the Opioid Epidemic," by Nick Gillespie (podcast)
- "Joe Biden Wants His Stimulus To Help 'People Who are Hurting,' Like Families Making $120,000 a Year," by Peter Suderman
- "3 Reasons Why Obama's High-Speed Rail Will Go Nowhere Fast," by Meredith Bragg and Nick Gillespie (video)
- "Newly Minted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Wants U.S. to Lead World in High-Speed Rail," by Joseph Guzman
- "Big Bird's Brazilian Cousin Garibaldo is a Whole Vibe," by Adam Rosenberg
Send your questions either by email to roundtable@reason.com or by voicemail to 213-973-3017. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.
Today's sponsors:
- Get an up-close look at the history of the Constitution with the Institute for Justice's new podcast, Bound by Oath. Available wherever you check out podcasts.
- If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.
Audio production by Ian Keyser.
Assistant production by Regan Taylor.
Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.
What are we consuming this week?
Katherine Mangu-Ward
Peter Suderman
Nick Gillespie
Matt Welch