Inauguration Eve Notes From D.C.'s Green Zone
“Inauguration Day makes me grumpy.”
With inauguration less than 24 hours away, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch discuss what they would like to see happen in the new Biden administration vs. what will most likely transpire.
Discussed in the show:
1:21: Inauguration speeches and security theater.
17:31: Joe Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID relief package and eviction moratoriums.
33:14: The $15 minimum wage
44:17: Trump's parting pardons
56:19: Media recommendations of the week.
Other Links:
"The Last Thing We Need Is Another War on Terror" by Spencer Ackerman
"Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package Includes More Stimulus Checks, State Government Bailout, $15 Federal Minimum Wage" by Eric Boehm
"The Year Teachers Unions Killed the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg" by Matt Welch
