Inauguration Eve Notes From D.C.'s Green Zone

The U.S. Army Band performs during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (CNP/AdMedia/SIPA)

With inauguration less than 24 hours away, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch discuss what they would like to see happen in the new Biden administration vs. what will most likely transpire.

Discussed in the show:

1:21: Inauguration speeches and security theater.

17:31: Joe Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID relief package and eviction moratoriums.

33:14: The $15 minimum wage

44:17: Trump's parting pardons

56:19: Media recommendations of the week.

Other Links:

"The Last Thing We Need Is Another War on Terror" by Spencer Ackerman

"Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package Includes More Stimulus Checks, State Government Bailout, $15 Federal Minimum Wage" by Eric Boehm

"The Year Teachers Unions Killed the Goose That Laid the Golden Egg" by Matt Welch

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Music: "Angeline" by The Brothers Steve.