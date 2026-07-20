Brickbat: Friends Helping Friends

A federal judge in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, sentenced police officer Jaron Taylor to three years of probation and $38,670 in restitution for his part in an auto insurance fraud scheme. Prosecutors said Taylor worked with other officers to file false insurance claims for stolen or damaged vehicles. They helped each other by writing fake police reports, staging vehicle thefts, and using their positions as police officers to make the fraudulent claims appear legitimate so they could collect insurance payouts and avoid paying loans on vehicles worth less than they owed.