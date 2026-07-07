Brickbat: Leave the Driving to Us

German politicians are promising to block Volkswagen's plan to cut about 100,000 jobs and close four factories in Germany. The automaker wants to save money and restructure to be more competitive with Chinese and American automakers, but leaders from Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government and the state of Lower Saxony, which owns a big share of the company, say they will fight the layoffs. Politicians on Volkswagen's supervisory board, which has the power to stop the plan, say they want the company to focus on becoming more competitive instead of cutting jobs.