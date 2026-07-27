Brickbat: We Can Sort It Out

In California, Sacramento officials are now inspecting residents' garbage, recycling, and organic waste bins to make sure people are sorting their trash correctly under S.B. 1383, a state law aimed at reducing methane emissions from landfills. Through September, city workers will go through nearly 5,000 curbside bins, and residents "will either get a 'great job' tag or a 'let's sort this out' tag" to educate them about proper waste disposal, said city spokesperson Jesa David. City officials say the inspections are meant to help residents comply with the law and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.