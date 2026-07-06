The British government plans to make social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok show more content from what it calls "trusted" news sources, such as the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4, in users' feeds and search results. U.K. culture minister Lisa Nandy said this would help people find accurate news and fight the spread of lies and misinformation online. The proposal came just days after the government announced plans to ban most social media use for children under 16. Social media firms may push back, saying the rules could limit user choice and hurt other creators. The proposal is part of a larger plan to help traditional public broadcasters compete better in the streaming age.