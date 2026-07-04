Review: This Iconic Musical Reminds Us That Open Debate Still Matters

Beneath the period costumes, powdered wigs, and tricorn hats, 1776 is a magnificent depiction of open debate. Set during the Second Continental Congress, the musical revolves around Founding Father John Adams and his pursuit of independence. The state delegates argue, compromise, and persuade, reminding us that the birth of America depended on John Stuart Mill's marketplace of ideas.

The play begins with a theatrical "portal," inviting viewers into an interactive museum, a reimagined Constitution Hall, before transporting them to Philadelphia in that sweltering summer of 1776. The dramatized debate is animated through vivid characters: Adams is loud, relentless, and impatient, while Benjamin Franklin's demeanor is calmer, almost camp. Their dynamic captures the show's central theme: Ideas succeed through friction and uncomfortable disagreement.

First performed in 1969, 1776 was staged for two months at Ford's Theatre in 2026. It endures because it refuses to shy away from conflict, reminding us that the battle to persuade and be persuaded is at the heart of politics.