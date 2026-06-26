Brickbat: A Shocking Abuse of Power

A federal judge sentenced former Hapeville, Georgia, police officer Shevoy Brown to three years and one month in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after a jury found him guilty of using excessive force against a handcuffed detainee and trying to cover it up. In June 2024, officers arrested a man for trespassing and handcuffed him to a bench in the jail's holding cell. Even though the suspect posed no threat, prosecutors say Brown entered the holding cell and shocked him with a Taser at least six times, including in the genitals, causing injuries that required medical treatment, and only stopped when another officer got involved. Brown then falsely claimed in an incident report that the detainee was being disruptive, and that he used the Taser only twice.