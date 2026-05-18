Brickbat: The Happiest Place on Earth

Dash camera video released by Orlando's News 6 appears to show an Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputy forcing a driver off the road near Walt Disney World while merging. The driver, Ivan Schiffino, said the deputy cut across a painted divider without using a turn signal, causing both vehicles to go into the grassy median to avoid a collision. The video shows the patrol car made a U-turn, and the deputy turned on his lights and drove away without checking on him or stopping to discuss the incident. Schiffino said his car suffered minor damage, but no one was hurt. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation by its Professional Standards Division, but the agency did not say whether the deputy was responding to an emergency call at the time.