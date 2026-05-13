Climate Change

Brickbat: Red Meat Issues

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Amsterdam climate change ad ban | Illustration: Midjourney
(Illustration: Midjourney)

Amsterdam has banned advertisements for both meat and fossil fuels as part of its plan to fight climate change. Since May 1, ads for things such as burgers, gasoline-powered cars, airlines, and cruise vacations have been removed from billboards, tram stops, and metro stations across the city. City leaders say the goal is to help Amsterdam become carbon neutral by 2050.