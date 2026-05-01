Brickbat: Who's Gonna Drive You Home?

In Minnesota, Anthony Stephen Israelson was found guilty of two misdemeanors for driving a school bus drunk. The case stemmed from a 2024 incident when he drove a school bus containing more than a dozen children, between kindergarten and 10th grade, with a blood alcohol level of 0.161, more than four times the legal limit for commercial drivers. Israelson was sentenced to 364 days in jail on each count, with all but one day suspended. He must also complete two years of supervised probation and will be subject to random drug and alcohol tests.