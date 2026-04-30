Brickbat: Do You Know Who You're Talking To?

The Colorado House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 26-1263, which would impose new rules on AI chatbots. The law would require chatbots to clearly tell users that they are talking to artificial intelligence, not a real person. It would also force companies to set up safety steps if a user talks about suicide or self-harm, and it would ban chatbots from providing mental or physical health advice. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Sean Camacho (D–Denver), said the bill fills a gap in state law because AI systems do not have the same legal duty to protect users that people do.