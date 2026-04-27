Brickbat: Partners in Crime

In California, former Rohnert Park police officers Joseph Huffaker and Brendan Tatum will be sentenced together in May after a judge denied Huffaker's request for a new trial. The case involves a scheme where the officers pulled drivers over and pretended to be federal agents in order to steal cash and marijuana, which they would sell later. Tatum took a plea deal and testified against Huffaker in exchange for a lighter sentence. A jury convicted Huffaker at trial after just 90 minutes of deliberation.