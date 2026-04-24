Brickbat: Who Are You

Just hours after it was unveiled, cybersecurity experts found serious flaws in the European Commission's new age-verification app for online services. One expert said it took him less than two minutes to hack into. Poor security design allows users to bypass the app's biometric verification, even as it insecurely stores verification information on the device. Yet officials still insist the app is ready. "Maybe we can add, 'and it can always be improved,'" European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho added.