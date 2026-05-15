Brickbat: Not Fantastic

New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would require companies with net income of $5 million or more to reduce or eliminate plastic packaging. Supporters say the bill would help fight pollution, reduce waste, and make large companies pay more of the cost of recycling instead of taxpayers. But grocery stores, packaging companies, and other business groups warn the changes could raise prices on common products like toilet paper, diapers, and paper towels because alternative packaging may cost more and protect products less effectively. Critics also say the bill could lead to damaged goods, supply problems, and higher costs for families. Supporters argue the environmental benefits outweigh those concerns.