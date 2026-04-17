Brickbat: Coming Back Clean

A local TV news investigation found that hundreds of people in Georgia who were arrested for DUI in 2025 were later shown to be sober, based on blood tests from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The records show that 701 of the 6,875 blood samples tested had no illegal or prescription drugs in them, even though those people had been charged with driving under the influence. Police only test for drugs in these cases if a driver's blood alcohol level is below the legal limit. As a result, many arrests depended solely on field sobriety tests that were designed to catch drunk drivers, not drug-impaired drivers. Critics say these tests are not reliable for detecting drug use and can lead to false positives, with studies showing a high error rate. As a result, some people spent time in jail and faced charges before later being cleared.