Photo: Technology Is Bringing Lost Paintings Into the Public Eye

Researchers at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum announced the discovery of a new painting by the Dutch painter Rembrandt in March. A two-year study of the work—involving materials analysis, macro X-ray fluorescence scans, and dendrochronological dating of the wooden painting surface—revealed that Vision of Zacharias in the Temple, which had been in a private individual's possession since 1961, was painted by the Dutch master in 1633.

Researchers have used scientific methods to authenticate and uncover new information about several other works of art in recent years. In 2018, infrared imaging technology revealed a 1902 newspaper page and another composition below the surface of Pablo Picasso's Mother and Child by the Sea.