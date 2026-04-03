The U.K. will spend nearly 138 billion pounds ($183 billion) on retiree benefits this year, more than its entire education or defense budgets. Despite the eye-watering cost, British politicians are pledging to keep funding it.

On Thursday, Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage announced that his party, should it win the next election, would maintain the funding mechanism for the country's state pension program, known as the "triple lock." Under this system, the state pension rises every year at the same rate as inflation, average wages, or 2.5 percent, whichever is highest. Thanks to a 4.8 percent increase in average wages from May to July 2025, this year's state pension payments will rise by more than $60 per month, beginning in April. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects that by 2030, the triple lock will have added 15.5 billion pounds annually to the cost of the state pension program.

Government pensions are a scam. Younger workers are paying more and more to fund a system that is mathematically impossible to sustain. Would you scrap the triple lock? pic.twitter.com/2uwa6cSYn2 — Reem Ibrahim (@ReemAmirIbrahim) April 3, 2026

Like U.S. Social Security, the state pension is an unfunded pay-as-you-go system, where the contributions collected from today's workers are used to pay today's retirees. The U.K.'s aging population, coupled with collapsing birth rates and shrinking labor markets, has resulted in fewer workers paying into the system, leading to higher taxes to fund increasingly expensive pensions.

What's more, 25 percent of these pensioners are millionaires. As the Intergenerational Foundation found in 2022, more than 3 million people over the age of 65 live in households with property and pensions worth more than 1 million pounds (about $1.3 million). Fifty-three percent of this population lives in households with over half a million pounds in assets (roughly $661,000), and the number of older people living in households with total wealth above 1 million pounds rose by 269 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Gold-plated pensions make little financial sense, but they make a lot of sense politically. According to YouGov, 42 percent of Brits think the triple lock "definitely should" be maintained. Another 23 percent think it "probably should" be kept. The program's favorability is likely to improve as more older people vote and politicians rush to please this demographic. (In the 2024 UK general election, people over 55 years old made up the majority of voters in most constituencies.)

But just because something is politically popular doesn't mean the government should keep funding it, especially given the state of the U.K.'s public finances. In 2024–25, public sector net borrowing was more than 153 billion pounds ($198 billion), a whopping 5.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), and debt interest payments alone cost taxpayers an additional 110 billion pounds ($132 billion) a year. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects that if policy does not change, the fiscal challenges posed by an aging society would push borrowing above 20 percent and debt above 270 percent of GDP by the 2070s.

In a 2025 report, the Adam Smith Institute estimated that the state pension system will become "financially unsustainable by 2035," at which point "the state will be spending more on welfare payouts, the greatest proportion of which is the State Pension," than it receives. The same report offers a series of recommendations to fix the impending pension crisis, including ending monthly benefits to those with pensions of more than 1 million pounds and reforming the triple lock to a double lock that does not consider inflation in payment hikes.

Unfortunately for working-age Brits, it does not appear that policymakers are heeding such advice. Rather than reforming the broken system, politicians seem intent on keeping it.