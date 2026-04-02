Brickbat: Cop and Robber

Former New Haven, Connecticut, Police Chief Karl Jacobson is facing criminal charges for allegedly embezzling $85,500 from city funds, nearly all of it from funds meant to pay confidential informants. Prosecutors charged him with two counts of larceny, saying he took the money for personal use. When other police officials confronted him about the missing money, Jacobson allegedly admitted taking $10,000 for personal use, and he retired that same day. Investigators also found additional evidence linking the money to him, including two checks deposited into his personal bank account.