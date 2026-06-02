Brickbat: Pawned Off

Police Chief Earl Mayo of New Chicago, Indiana, is facing criminal charges after investigators say he sold a handgun to a pawn shop that had been stored as evidence in a criminal case. When authorities discovered the gun was missing, prosecutors say Mayo tried to have another officer buy it back. Mayo also allegedly asked two officers go to go his home, one to retrieve weapons and the other to retrieve his steroids, before federal investigators could find them. Mayo is charged with theft, official misconduct, obstruction, and unlawful possession of anabolic steroids.