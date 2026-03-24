Brickbat: Next in Line
Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a bill that would limit grocery stores to no more that eight self-checkout lanes, require at least one employee for every two self-checkout machines, and mandate at least one staffed checkout lane for every two self-checkout lanes. Supporters, including labor unions, say the rules would reduce theft, improve customer service, and create more jobs. Grocers argue self-checkouts already create jobs, and the changes could raise prices and make stores less efficient.