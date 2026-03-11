Brickbat: I'll Be Watching You

A Milwaukee police officer resigned after prosecutors charged him with attempted misconduct in public office for allegedly misusing police technology for personal reasons. Investigators say officer Josue Ayala used the department's Flock license-plate reader system nearly 200 times to track the locations of someone he was dating and that person's ex-partner. Ayala pleaded not guilty in court, and a judge set a $2,500 signature bond and ordered him not to contact the two people involved. Police leaders said the department plans to increase internal audits to prevent officers from misusing the system in the future.