Brickbat: Sold Out

The British government plans to ban the resale of tickets for live events at prices above their original face value. The new rule would apply to concerts, theater, sports, and similar events, meaning resale platforms and scalpers could no longer sell tickets for profit. The government says the ban will help fans avoid inflated prices, curb ticket touting by scalpers using automated bots, and make tickets more affordable and accessible. Critics argue that capping resale prices will simply push ticket sales onto unregulated black-market channels, reduce legitimate resale options, and prompt platforms or sellers to hike fees in other ways.