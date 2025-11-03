Brickbat: You've Got To Go

Louisiana State Police arrested two former Alexandria Police Department officers, Austin Butler and Dylan Tritle, after they were fired for using excessive force in three separate incidents in July 2025. Both were charged with malfeasance in office, while Butler faces a charge of simple battery. In one case, the officers responded to a noise complaint at a hotel and ordered a man to leave the premises, but they got aggressive, blocking his path while he grabbed his belongings. When his stuff accidentally bumped one of the officers, they tackled him, arrested him, and even threw his possessions in the trash. In another incident, the officers told a bar patron to exit; he asked them for a ride, which they declined, and when he approached their patrol car, they tackled and beat him.