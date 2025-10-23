Brickbat: Sorry, Not Sorry

Former Baton Rouge police officer Donald Steele was sentenced to one year in prison after being convicted of malfeasance in office. The conviction stemmed from a 2021 traffic stop in which a woman accused Steele of forcibly groping her. During his sentencing, the judge twice offered Steele a chance to reduce his prison time if he would apologize for the crime, but Steele refused to do so, only expressing regret for not issuing the woman a traffic ticket. His attorneys said apologizing would damage their plans to appeal the conviction.