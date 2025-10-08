Brickbat: The Chicago Code

The Chicago City Council unanimously approved a $90 million settlement to resolve 176 lawsuits brought by 180 people who were wrongfully convicted and collectively spent nearly 200 years behind bars. The misconduct stemmed from former police Sgt. Ronald Watts. For nearly a decade, Watts ran a special unit within the Chicago Police Department accused of planting drugs, falsifying police reports, and coercing residents of public housing to pay bribes to avoid false drug charges.