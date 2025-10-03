Brickbat: Pay for the Privilege

In the United Kingdom, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson is launching a plan to increase the amount private schools pay for required inspections by the government's Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services, and Skills. The government currently pays the majority—effectively two-thirds—of inspection expenses, but Phillipson argues that taxpayers who send their children to state schools should not have to subsidize what she calls "private businesses." The change could potentially triple the fees private schools pay for inspections.