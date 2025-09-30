Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to another edition of Free Agent! Make football, not war, this week.

In this week's newsletter we're going to fix the NFL, with rule changes on and off the field. Then I have a bunch of Ryder Cup thoughts after watching a lot of golf for three days.

But first, congratulations to the final four lads in our NFL Eliminator challenge. About two-thirds of the remaining field was cut out by the Chargers getting upset by the Giants. How could you doubt Jaxson Dart? Good luck to the remaining players. I, for one, am rooting for the cleverly named "ESPNFAN4944172642's Picks 1."

Don't miss sports coverage from Jason Russell and Reason. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Email(Required)

Locker Room Links

Football Is Great. Let's Make It Greater.

On the one hand, it's a bit rich to suggest fixes to the NFL. It dominates American culture, and 29 of the 32 teams are on the Forbes list of the top 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world. On the other hand, nothing is perfect, and thinking about rule changes is fun.

Back before the season started, some of you responded to our Free Agent survey with some ideas about how you'd fix the NFL. Here are some of your ideas combined with my own. As with our changes to MLB and college football, these are not the changes I'd make if I were an all-powerful ruler. I'm trying to juggle what fans, owners, and players all want.

On-field changes: Let's start with an easy one: None of the lads are happy with the way roughing the passer is called. My favorite survey response said "Change the rules so you don't have to tuck the QB into bed and read him a bedtime story when you tackle him." In theory we could go all the way to eliminating the rule and just apply unsportsmanlike conduct to nasty hits on quarterbacks, but I think it's better to train referees to be less strict and perhaps 20 percent more lenient than the standard they're using now. As for other rules, I'm a fan of this change because fewer things should be automatic first downs: "Get rid of defensive holding being an automatic first down especially when it's only 5 yards." I'm surprised no one brought up the spot-of-the-foul vs. 15-yard debate for pass interference. I wish officials had discretion to award different yardages based on how severe the interference was and how catchable the pass was. That's only going to lead to complaints, so I guess I lean toward sticking with spot-of-the-foul. As one of you suggested, "no more 'ineligible' receivers." That means more big-man touchdowns, and everyone is in favor of that.

Refereeing: Some people think full-time referees will fix everything, as if full-time referees will have no trouble making snap decisions on the super-quick movements of 22 players. It might help a little bit to have referees in training full-time, but consider the talent pool you get with part-time referees. The country's best and brightest can have a full-time job and be NFL referees without having to pick one or the other. Legendary referee Ed Hochuli was a high-powered lawyer, after all. Moving on, TV viewers should get to hear audio from replay reviews, as the ACC is doing with some college football games, and as the UFL is already doing with every game. Let challenges apply to everything (as long as the coach is specific—it can't just be "review that play," or even "review that for holding," it has to be "review that play for holding on #58.") Let a sky judge look at anything (as long as it's quick and not stupid). Lastly, am I crazy, or are reviews on forward passes that might be fumbles overcomplicated? If the ball flew forward, the quarterback's arm was probably going forward as he was hit and it should be an incomplete pass. That idea should guide refs and remove the need for a lot of dumb reviews like this one.

Game schedule: Several of you wanted to go back to a 16-game schedule. I get it, I'm with you, but it's not going to happen. The owners want more money, and the players also know they're getting more money from more games, too. The 18-game schedule is inevitable, and I think it's likely each team will get a second bye week, as one of you suggested. That means 20 weeks of regular season football for the league's broadcast partners to sell ads for in primetime games. In that case, every team should get at least one primetime game (three have none this year). Athletic writer Matt Barrow suggested that players should only be allowed to play in 16 games, even with an 18-game schedule—I doubt owners want that, and players are fierce competitors who probably don't want that either (their backups would basically get a tryout for the starting job). In terms of scheduling the season, instead of starting the season the weekend after Labor Day and scheduling forward from there, the league should put the Super Bowl on the Sunday before Presidents' Day and move backward from there. The NFL should also lobby harder for a legal change that would let them have one primetime game on Friday and Saturday nights each week throughout the season.

Off-the-field changes: The NFL actually has the best off-field regulations in terms of making the league competitive year after year, without being fully random. If your team sucks one year (I'm talking top-five draft pick awful), they might get into the postseason the next year and be Super Bowl contenders the year after. Rebuilds don't take very long. Meanwhile, NHL fans know if their team is just starting a rebuild, it's probably going to mean at least five years out of the playoffs—drafted players take too long to reach the show, and elite players rarely hit free agency and switch teams. But the league should increase the roster size (the difference between NFL and college is crazy), and increase entry-level contract payments (college football payments for top players are closing in). The players union should negotiate for a shorter entry-level contract length (three seasons) so that players can earn their worth more quickly in a league known for short careers.

Pro Bowl: It sucks, but it's not going away because it gets TV money and players get bonuses for it. Instead of one big flag football game, make it a three-day, single-elimination tournament between divisions with four-man rosters. Each NFL team gets one representative on their division team, and the roster plays offense and defense together. A famous recent alumni from the regular season's division-winning team gets to be the coach who picks the roster. (For bonus purposes, full-size Pro Bowl rosters still get named, and the coaches get to pick from that roster for the flag football tournament). So under last year's rosters, the NFC North team might have Sam Darnold (then on the Vikings) throwing to Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions) and Jaylon Johnson (a cornerback for the Bears) with Rashan Gary (Packers defensive end) blocking. The players get their bonuses, the NFL gets three days of content to sell to broadcasters, and fans get to try something new. If you hate this idea, don't watch.

But most importantly, don't change anything about NFL RedZone, or the new kick-offs. (All of these ideas are better than Peyton Manning's ideas.)

Golf Sucked Until It Didn't

It's me, the lad who has only paid really close attention to the Ryder Cup one time, with some thoughts.

The European team dominated Friday and Saturday and then nearly blew it all on Sunday. I went from looking up the worst Ryder Cup defeats in history to watching incredible scenes play out as the Americans chased a comeback. Watching Rory McIlroy against Scottie Scheffler (whose Christian name is Scott) was a joy. The U.S. may have lost 15–13, but their dominance on Sunday (Europe only won one singles match) is a clear sign that head-to-head, the American lads are better than Europe. It's just team golf that we struggle with, apparently.

I am ever more impressed with professional golfers, who will hit shots that roll to the wrong part of the green and it's disastrous for them, when hitting the green at all from long range would be a miracle for me.

The rough: The rough was cut too short, and the course was too forgiving. U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley basically admitted this backfired on his team—though my point is more about entertainment. Most holes seemed to be competitions for birdies. Give me carnage! Give me someone winning a hole with a par-saving putt! I was surprised to learn Bethpage Black only has water on one hole.

Better ball: The Friday and Saturday afternoon matches featured better ball (i.e. your team wins the hole if one of your two players has the best score on the hole). But this led to more halved holes, which are less exciting. Give me back-and-forth matches with lots of scoring! Roughly two-thirds of holes in these matches were halved. If the two best balls are tied, then go to the second two balls to tiebreak the hole (two birdies should be better than one birdie and one par).

Withdrawal: European player Viktor Hovland withdrew Sunday morning with a neck injury, so the match he was supposed to play was ruled a tie (seems to be a legitimate injury and not just something he woke up with and faked or exaggerated). American fans criticized the rule and felt it should have been a forfeit. I disagree: Ryder Cup golf is still a gentleman's game, and declaring a match a tie when your opponent is injured is more gentlemanly. More confusing was Bradley's decision to have the 10th best player in the world, Harris English, be the one to sit out the match.

Captain Keegan: Any Ryder Cup loss, close or not, is going to have people looking for a scapegoat, and Bradley bore the brunt of it. Some of that was certainly deserved. The guys behind Data Golf ranked all 132 possible pairings for the U.S. players. A pairing of Harris English and Collin Morikawa was ranked last. Yet Bradley trotted them out against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood on both Friday and Saturday, and the American duo hardly stood a chance. Bradley's not the whole reason the U.S. lost, though—the Europeans just played better (at least on Friday and Saturday).

Should golf have international play more often? It clearly gets great TV numbers—but scarcity helps make the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup interesting, and I'm not sure what other competitions would be fun, feasible, and competitive. Maybe we should go back to U.S. vs. U.K. and see how it goes. If you've got ideas, email them to me at freeagent@reason.com.

Replay of the Week

Cars don't normally go from 10th to first in two laps.

That's all for this week. Enjoy watching the real game of the week, the Reason Versus debate against National Review on mass immigration: live in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (bring your wife and your mother!) and online on YouTube on Monday.