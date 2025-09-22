Photo: Artificial Intelligence Tattoos Are Here

Blackdot, a startup based in Austin, Texas, has developed a new tattooing device that promises greater precision and less pain. Called AERO—for "Artist Enabled Robotic Operator"—the machine is now operating at Bang Bang, a high-end New York City parlor, and has already tattooed dozens of volunteers.

The tattoo artist community's response has been mixed, but founder Joel Pennington said the goal is to offer a more approachable experience for those put off by the traditional tattoo shop vibe.