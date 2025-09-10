Brickbat: Leno's Loss

A proposed California law, Senate Bill 712, would have exempted older, collector vehicles from the state's strict smog-check requirements—if they were insured as collector motor vehicles and had historic license plates—because these cars are driven only occasionally. The bill passed earlier committees but was ultimately halted in the Assembly Appropriations Committee, apparently over concerns about negative effects on air quality and state revenue. The law was nicknamed "Leno's Law" after one of its backers, former Tonight Show host and classic car collector Jay Leno.