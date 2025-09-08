Brickbat: Out of the Woods

In Montana, former U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer Nathan Snead was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay $13,923.77 after pleading guilty to theft of government money. Snead lied on his time and attendance record, claiming he worked hours he didn't actually work. Court documents showed he falsified records saying he worked both regular and overtime hours, even certifying they were "true and accurate," while GPS data from his government-issued patrol vehicle revealed it was parked at his house during those claimed hours.