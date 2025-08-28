Brickbat: Sink or Swim

Parents in Vancouver, Canada, are frustrated because city rules block them from teaching their kids how to swim during public swim times. They say lifeguards prevented them from giving their children "unsanctioned swimming lessons" and must leave instruction to city programs, even though spots in those lessons are very limited. Parents argue this policy makes it harder for children to learn basic water safety skills, especially since many families can't get into official classes. They also point out that nearby communities, like North Vancouver, allow parents to work with their kids during public swims, making Vancouver's restriction seem unfair and inconsistent.