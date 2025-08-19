An 11-Day Middle-earth Fantasy in New Zealand

This is part of Reason's 2025 summer travel issue. Click here to read the rest of the issue.

It's little surprise that many libertarians count The Lord of the Rings among their favorite stories.

J.R.R. Tolkien's tales of bravery and camaraderie in the face of an evil lust for control have shaped many libertarian world-views. Though many adaptations have been made in the decades since Tolkien published The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, no films brought these beloved books to life as spectacularly as Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, which owe a great deal of their visual power and emotional resonance to the natural beauty of New Zealand, where much of the trilogy was filmed.

Visitors to Aotearoa—the Māori name for New Zealand—can find themselves immersed in a geography that feels magically pulled straight from Tolkien's stories. The North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui) is home to a rolling hill country and a rural calm that are perfectly suited for the Shire, most notably in the town of Matamata, where the Hobbiton set still stands (and where you can enjoy a feast fit for 13 dwarves). Geothermal regions echo the eerie beauty of Middle-earth's darker corners, and the lush forests near Wellington provided the setting for the ethereal realm of Rivendell.

On the South Island (Te Waipounamu), the landscape opens up to jagged peaks, windswept plains, and glacier-carved valleys that became the backdrop for places like Rohan and Gondor. Whether on foot, horseback, boat, or bus, visitors have many ways to experience this real-life fantasy world surrounding the city of Queenstown.

Are you quite ready for another adventure? Gather your fellowship and let this sample itinerary be your guide—but stay flexible. After all, you never know when you might encounter a cave troll or need to find another path into Mordor. Every journey takes some unexpected turns, but as Tolkien reminds us, "Not all who wander are lost."

Day 1

Flight to Auckland

If you are leaving from America, you will cross the international dateline and lose a calendar day in travel. (If you depart on August 1, you will arrive on August 3.)

Stay in Auckland for one night.

Day 2

Free day in Auckland

You'll arrive in the "city of sails" early in the morning. Spend the day immersing yourself in the local culture or exploring the charming neighborhoods on foot.

Photo: Hobbit Hole; Kokkai Ng

Optional activities: Auckland city sights tour, ferry to Waiheke Island, Auckland War Memorial Museum



Day 3

Self-Drive to Matamata: Hobbiton

Pick up your rental and enjoy the 2.5-hour drive through New Zealand's beautiful countryside to the set of Hobbiton in Matamata. Your guided tour will take you through all 12 acres of the Shire, including the famous Hobbit Holes, until you arrive at The Green Dragon Inn, where you can enjoy a complimentary beverage from the famous Hobbit Southfarthing Range. After dark, you'll be treated to a two-course banquet.

Self-Drive to Rotorua

After dinner, drive one hour to Rotorua, where you will stay for two nights.

Day 4

Free day in Rotorua

Enjoy some leisure time in "nature's spa of the South Pacific."

Optional activities: Scenic gondola ride, Te Puia geothermal park, Polynesian Spa, Stratosfare Restaurant, Waitomo Glowworm Caves

Day 5

Flight to Wellington

Drop off your rental car and catch your morning flight to Wellington for a one-night stay.

WĒTĀ Workshop Tour

Wētā Workshop; Yefim Bam/Alamy



Wētā Workshop is home to an entire team of creative artisans who've helped bring to life films such as Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. Learn about the making of movie effects, from armor to creatures to costumes and makeup to miniatures.

Day 6

Free day in Wellington

Explore the city's vibrant streets, iconic landmarks, and cultural attractions.

Optional activities: Wellington cable car, Zealandia wildlife sanctuary

Ferry to Picton

Take the 3.5-hour evening dinner ferry to Picton for one night.

Day 7

Flight to Christchurch

Christchurch, where you will spend one night, is a hub for all things nature, culture, and art.

Optional activities: Christchurch Art Gallery, Centre of Contemporary Art, Pōhatu Penguins tour, Akaroa dolphin cruise

Day 8

Self-Drive to Queenstown via Mount Sunday

Mount Sunday, about 2.5 hours from Christchurch, served as the filming location for Edoras, the capital of Rohan. It's one of the most iconic Lord of the Rings locations in the South Island, and the surrounding Rangitata Valley is jaw-droppingly beautiful.

Continue to Queenstown, where you will stay for three nights.

Day 9

Free day in Queenstown

Queenstown is a year-round resort where excitement meets tranquility amid stunning landscapes. Situated on the shores of magical Lake Wakatipu, there is something for everyone, whether you're seeking serene moments or heart-pounding adventures.

Optional activities: Doubtful Sound tour, white water rafting, high country horseback riding, gourmet wine tour

Day 10

Full-day Lord of the Rings Tour

Mount Sunday; imageBROKER.com/Alamy



Your expert guides will bring you through Arcadia Station, the breathtaking filming location nestled in the stunning Paradise area near Glenorchy. This unparalleled experience will bring you closer to the iconic Lord of the Rings locations than any other tour can.

Day 11

Flight Home

If you cross the international date line, you will arrive home the same calendar day you leave.