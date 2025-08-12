New British cars may soon be equipped with breathalyzers and data recorders under Labour government plans to align with European Union vehicle safety regulations, sparking controversy among privacy rights advocates and Brexit supporters who accuse the government of covertly re-aligning with the E.U. The Department for Transport has committed to an "explicit presumption of alignment," aiming to reduce manufacturing costs by avoiding separate U.K. and E.U. standards, but critics argue this move undermines Brexit by using statutory instruments to incrementally align with E.U. rules without debate.